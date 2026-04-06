Charlie Stramel Injury: Secures ELC
Stramel (ankle) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Monday.
Stramel's three-year deal is set to begin in the 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old collegiate star excelled at Michigan State University this season with 19 goals, 44 points, and a plus-29 rating across 37 appearances. He's currently in the recovery process from a broken ankle, which he sustained in Michigan State's NCAA quarterfinal loss against the University of Wisconsin. Once he's healthy, Stramel will look to compete for a roster spot with the Wild ahead of next season. Regardless, he holds solid value in dynasty formats given his scoring leap in college this season.
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