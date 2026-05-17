Chase Bradley News: Three-point effort Sunday

Bradley scored twice and added an assist in AHL Colorado's 4-1 win over Coachella Valley in Game 3 on Sunday.

Bradley is up to three goals and three assists over nine playoff contests. He had just 12 points in 42 regular-season outings this year, so his production in the postseason, while not elite, is a good sign. The 24-year-old will remain with the Eagles as long as their playoff run is active.