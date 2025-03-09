Chase Pietila News: Signs entry-level deal

Pietila signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Sunday.

His ELC will begin with the 2025-26 campaign, and the Penguins did not reveal if he will see time with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season. Pietila just wrapped up his sophomore season at Michigan Tech, where he had 22 points over 36 outings. The defenseman was drafted 111th overall in 2024 and will now embark on his professional career. He's a puck-mover and a decent two-way defenseman, so his peak is likely as a reliable bottom-four option once he gets to the NHL.