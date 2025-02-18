Fantasy Hockey
Chase Stillman headshot

Chase Stillman News: Promoted from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Stillman was called up from the minors Tuesday.

Stillman has yet to make his NHL debut and seems unlikely to get into the lineup unless there is an unknown injury among the Devils' forward ranks. In the minors this year, the 21-year-old winger has notched just three goals and six helpers in 40 outings. Selected by the Devils with the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Stillman's value only comes in deeper dynasty formats.

Chase Stillman
New Jersey Devils
