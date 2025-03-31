Chris Driedger News: Called up Monday

Driedger was recalled by the Jets on Monday.

Driedger was traded to the Jets from the Panthers in early March, and he'll join the NHL club for the first time since the trade to serve as the No. 2 netminder while Eric Comrie is with his wife awaiting the birth of their child. However, Connor Hellebuyck should continue to see most of the playing time during Driedger's time on Winnipeg's roster.