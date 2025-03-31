Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Driedger headshot

Chris Driedger News: Called up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 10:29am

Driedger was recalled by the Jets on Monday.

Driedger was traded to the Jets from the Panthers in early March, and he'll join the NHL club for the first time since the trade to serve as the No. 2 netminder while Eric Comrie is with his wife awaiting the birth of their child. However, Connor Hellebuyck should continue to see most of the playing time during Driedger's time on Winnipeg's roster.

Chris Driedger
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now