Driedger was called up from AHL Charlotte on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

Driedger figures to serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup the rest of the season, barring other moves, after Spencer Knight was dealt to Chicago for Seth Jones. The 30-year-old Driedger has yet to appear in an NHL game this year. He made two starts for Seattle in 2023-24, going 1-1-0 with a .917 save percentage.