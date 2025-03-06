Fantasy Hockey
Chris Driedger headshot

Chris Driedger News: Joining hometown club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Driedger was traded to the Jets from the Panthers on Thursday in exchange for Kaapo Kahkonen, per RDS.ca.

Driedger was no doubt disappointed after Florida acquired Vitek Vanecek from San Jose to step into the Panthers' vacant No. 2 role, once again relegating the 30-year-old Driedger to the third spot on the depth chart. While that hasn't changed with his new club, at least he will be playing back in his native Winnipeg when he joins AHL Manitoba.

