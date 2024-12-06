Fantasy Hockey
Chris Driedger headshot

Chris Driedger News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Driedger was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Driedger was recalled as Sergei Bobrovsky (personal) took time off for the birth of his second child. Bobrovsky is due to return to the lineup Saturday, hence the return of Driedger to Charlotte. Driedger was 5-2-1 with a 3.22 GAA and an .885 save percentage across eight AHL appearances before his recall.

