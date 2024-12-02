Fantasy Hockey
Chris Driedger News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Driedger was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday.

It's unclear if Sergei Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight are dealing with injuries, but Driedger will serve as Florida's No. 3 netminder in the meantime. Mackie Samoskevich was loaned to the Checkers in a corresponding move. Driedger is sporting a 5-2-1 record, .885 save percentage and 3.22 GAA through eight appearances with the Checkers in 2024-25.

