Chris Driedger News: Summoned from minors

Driedger was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday.

It's unclear if Sergei Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight are dealing with injuries, but Driedger will serve as Florida's No. 3 netminder in the meantime. Mackie Samoskevich was loaned to the Checkers in a corresponding move. Driedger is sporting a 5-2-1 record, .885 save percentage and 3.22 GAA through eight appearances with the Checkers in 2024-25.