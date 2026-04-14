Chris Kreider headshot

Chris Kreider Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Kreider (illness) won't play against Minnesota on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Kreider will miss at least one game, but he could return in Thursday's regular-season finale against Nashville. He has 22 goals, 50 points and 138 shots on net in 74 appearances this campaign.

Chris Kreider
Anaheim Ducks
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