Chris Kreider Injury: Dealing with illness
Kreider (illness) won't play against Minnesota on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Kreider will miss at least one game, but he could return in Thursday's regular-season finale against Nashville. He has 22 goals, 50 points and 138 shots on net in 74 appearances this campaign.
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