Chris Kreider Injury: Designated for injured reserve

Kreider (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Based on his IR designation, Kreider will need to miss at least the Rangers' next three contests due to his upper-body injury, though it could certainly be longer. With the available roster spot, the team is reportedly bringing up Matt Rempe from AHL Hartford, though he'll need to serve out one more game of his eight-game suspension. For now, Jonny Brodzinski looks poised to fill a top-six role in Kreider's absence, though the newly acquired Arthur Kaliyev could also be in the mix.