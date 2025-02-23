Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Kreider headshot

Chris Kreider Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Kreider (upper body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Kreider participated in the pregame warmups before being a late scratch. He has struggled this season, producing 17 goals, 21 points, 120 shots on net and 60 hits in 48 appearances. Due to Kreider's absence, Arthur Kaliyev will remain in the lineup after initially being set to be scratched, and Jimmy Vesey will play after being a healthy scratch in Saturday's 8-2 loss to Buffalo.

Chris Kreider
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now