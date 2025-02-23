Chris Kreider Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Kreider (upper body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Kreider participated in the pregame warmups before being a late scratch. He has struggled this season, producing 17 goals, 21 points, 120 shots on net and 60 hits in 48 appearances. Due to Kreider's absence, Arthur Kaliyev will remain in the lineup after initially being set to be scratched, and Jimmy Vesey will play after being a healthy scratch in Saturday's 8-2 loss to Buffalo.