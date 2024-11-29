Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chris Kreider headshot

Chris Kreider Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Kreider (upper body) will not dress Friday in Philadelphia, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kreider will miss his third straight game with the injury. Kreider has nine goals with nary an assist in 19 games this season, including three goals on the power play. Kreider will play alongside Mika Zibanejad when he returns to action. Consider Kreider day-to-day and he could be back as early as Saturday versus Montreal.

Chris Kreider
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now