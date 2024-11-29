Chris Kreider Injury: Not playing Friday

Kreider (upper body) will not dress Friday in Philadelphia, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kreider will miss his third straight game with the injury. Kreider has nine goals with nary an assist in 19 games this season, including three goals on the power play. Kreider will play alongside Mika Zibanejad when he returns to action. Consider Kreider day-to-day and he could be back as early as Saturday versus Montreal.