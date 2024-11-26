Chris Kreider Injury: Will travel with team

Kreider (upper body) will make the trip with the Rangers ahead of the club's two-game road trip to Carolina and Philadelphia on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Kreider was seemingly injured versus Edmonton on Saturday, as the 33-year-old missed his first game of the season Monday against the Blues. When asked if Kreider would play Wednesday, head coach Peter Laviolette stated the forward is day-to-day. Jonny Brodzinski or Brett Berard could be candidates to come out of the lineup when Kreider is ready to return.