Chris Kreider News: Back in action Thursday
Kreider (illness) will play Thursday versus the Predators, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Kreider is set to return after a one-game absence. He should be in the top six and on a power-play unit for this contest. The 34-year-old Kreider has bounced back well this year with 50 points in 74 outings after producing just 30 points in 68 games in 2024-25.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat SheetYesterday
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition2 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 124 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider See More