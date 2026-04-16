Chris Kreider headshot

Chris Kreider News: Back in action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Kreider (illness) will play Thursday versus the Predators, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Kreider is set to return after a one-game absence. He should be in the top six and on a power-play unit for this contest. The 34-year-old Kreider has bounced back well this year with 50 points in 74 outings after producing just 30 points in 68 games in 2024-25.

Chris Kreider
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
NHL
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago