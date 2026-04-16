Chris Kreider News: Back in action Thursday

Kreider (illness) will play Thursday versus the Predators, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Kreider is set to return after a one-game absence. He should be in the top six and on a power-play unit for this contest. The 34-year-old Kreider has bounced back well this year with 50 points in 74 outings after producing just 30 points in 68 games in 2024-25.