Chris Kreider News: Buries goal Wednesday

Kreider scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Kreider was dropped to the fourth line at even strength but remained part of the power-play mix Wednesday. The winger has four points over 13 contests since returning from an upper-body injury in early March, and that's been with him in a bottom-six role regularly. Despite the struggles this season, he recorded his 10th season of at least 20 goals in the last 11 years. However, he's added just five assists with 144 shots on net, 76 hits and a minus-4 rating over 61 appearances.