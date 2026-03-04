Chris Kreider News: Deals pair of assists
Kreider notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.
Kreider has a pair of two-assist games over five contests since the Olympic break. The 34-year-old winger continues to fill a top-line role, and that's helped him be a steady contributor on offense for much of the season. Kreider is up to 35 points (12 on the power play), 101 shots on net, 47 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 55 appearances.
