Chris Kreider headshot

Chris Kreider News: Deals pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Kreider notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Kreider has a pair of two-assist games over five contests since the Olympic break. The 34-year-old winger continues to fill a top-line role, and that's helped him be a steady contributor on offense for much of the season. Kreider is up to 35 points (12 on the power play), 101 shots on net, 47 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 55 appearances.

Chris Kreider
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
31 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
33 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
34 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
40 days ago