Chris Kreider News: Dishes pair of helpers
Kreider notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Kreider has tapped into his playmaking more in March, earning a goal and eight assists over nine games this month. He had a hand in goals by linemates Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry in Sunday's win. Kreider is up to 42 points (21 goals, 21 helpers) with 112 shots on net, 53 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-3 rating across 61 appearances.
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