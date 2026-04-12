Chris Kreider News: Dishes pair of helpers

Kreider logged two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kreider is now 10 games removed from his last goal, supplying six helpers over that span. The 34-year-old winger isn't a leader on offense, but he's chipped in his fair share in a top-six role throughout this campaign. He's at 22 goals, 28 helpers, 138 shots on net, 67 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 74 appearances. Kreider has now reached the 50-point mark in four of the last five seasons.