Chris Kreider News: Generates two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kreider notched two assists in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

This was his second multi-point effort over three games in February after he had no such performances in January. The 34-year-old winger has revitalized his offense with the Ducks while seeing steady top-six minutes and power-play time. He's at 32 points in 51 outings, surpassing his 30-point total from 68 appearances with the Rangers last year. Kreider has added 97 shots on net, 45 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating in his first year with the Ducks.

