Chris Kreider News: Goal, assist in win
Kreider scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres. Both points were on the power play.
Kreider had the Ducks' first goal and set up Mikael Granlund's equalizer in the third period. The winger snapped a seven-game goal drought with the tally and has four multi-point efforts over his last 10 outings. Kreider is up to 22 goals, 44 points (15 on the power play), 118 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-2 rating through 64 contests this season.
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