Kreider will be a healthy scratch against New Jersey on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Kreider's only point in the last eight games was an empty-net goal against Dallas on Friday. The 33-year-old forward has 11 goals, 12 points, 46 hits and 80 shots on net in 30 games this season. Jonny Brodzinski will replace Kreider in Monday's lineup.