Chris Kreider News: Helps out on power play

Kreider earned a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Kreider ended a four-game point drought and has earned two goals and a helper over nine contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The winger has just three helpers to go with 15 goals, 106 shots on net, 58 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 43 appearances. Kreider was on the third line in the Rangers' remodeled lineup following the acquisition of J.T. Miller and departure of Filip Chytil, but there could be more moving parts in the lineup and on the roster for the weeks ahead.