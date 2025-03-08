Chris Kreider News: IR designation lifted

Kreider (upper body) was activated off injured injured reserve Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Kreider last suited up Feb. 22 against the Sabres. His removal from IR paves the way for the winger to suit up Saturday in Ottawa. Kreider could replace Will Cuylle (illness) in the lineup Saturday, but if the latter is able to play, Brennan Othmann may be relegated to the press box. Kreider has accounted for 17 goals, 21 points and a minus-6 rating over 48 appearances in 2024-25.