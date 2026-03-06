Chris Kreider headshot

Chris Kreider News: Leads offense with four points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Kreider scored a goal on four shots, added three assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Kreider had a helper in each period and also scored with 42 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. This was his fourth multi-point effort in his last eight games, a span in which he has four goals and seven assists. The veteran winger is up to 21 goals, 18 assists, 13 power-play points, 105 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-1 rating over 56 appearances this season. Kreider continues to bring experience and quality offense to the Ducks' young top six.

Chris Kreider
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
33 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
35 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
36 days ago