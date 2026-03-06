Chris Kreider News: Leads offense with four points

Kreider scored a goal on four shots, added three assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Kreider had a helper in each period and also scored with 42 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. This was his fourth multi-point effort in his last eight games, a span in which he has four goals and seven assists. The veteran winger is up to 21 goals, 18 assists, 13 power-play points, 105 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-1 rating over 56 appearances this season. Kreider continues to bring experience and quality offense to the Ducks' young top six.