Chris Kreider News: Nabs helper in loss
Kreider notched an assist and four hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.
Kreider will bring some veteran savvy to the Ducks' postseason run. He's stuck in a 12-game goal drought, but he's earned seven assists in that span, which also saw him miss one contest due to an illness. Kreider was good in the regular season with 22 goals, 50 points, 139 shots on net and 69 hits over 75 appearances. In previous years, he's racked up 48 goals and 76 points across 123 playoff contests. This is the 11th time he's been in the playoffs.
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