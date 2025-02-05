Chris Kreider News: Nets shortie in win

Kreider scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Kreider cashed in on a pass from Mika Zibanejad in the third period for what ended up being the game-winning goal. While those two forwards aren't even-strength linemates anymore, they remain a key part of the penalty kill. Kreider has two points through three outings in February and is up to 16 goals, three assists, 112 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-7 rating over 45 outings. He's earned six points on the power play and three while shorthanded.