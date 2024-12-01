Chris Kreider News: No points but helps in return

Kreider had two shots, one hit and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Kreider returned to action after missing three games due to an upper-body issue (back). While he didn't get credit on the scoresheet, the forward was indirectly involved in two of the Rangers' three power-play goals by screening Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault. Kreider returned to the third line and played 22 shifts for 18:22 TOI, about one minute more than his season average.