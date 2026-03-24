Chris Kreider News: Plucks pair of apples

Kreider notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Kreider has multiple points in three of his last five games. The 34-year-old winger is thriving on the top line while helping lead the Ducks to the top spot in the Pacific Division. Kreider is now at 46 points (16 on the power play), 120 shots on net, 58 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 65 outings this season.