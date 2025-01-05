Chris Kreider News: Points in three straight games

Kreider scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Kreider opened the scoring at 7:00 of the first period with an unassisted tally. He has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak, which isn't much, but it's his longest streak of the campaign. The winger is at 13 goals, two helpers, 92 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-8 rating over 34 appearances this season.