Chris Kreider News: Scores late in loss

Kreider scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kreider's tally with 35 seconds left in the third period brought the Rangers within a goal, but it ultimately didn't impact the result. This snapped a five-game goal drought for the winger, who has run streaky for much of the campaign. He's at 19 goals, four assists, 136 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-7 rating through 56 appearances this season. Over half of his goals have come on special teams -- he's scored six power-play tallies and four shorthanded goals.