Chris Kreider News: Steps up on birthday
Kreider scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.
Kreider celebrated his 35th birthday with a three-point effort, which helped the Ducks earn their spot in the second round of the playoffs. The 35-year-old had five points, six shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-4 rating over six outings against the Oilers. He's played in a variety of roles already this postseason, though he seemed to click Thursday with a return to a line alongside Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 246 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet15 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition16 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1218 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider See More