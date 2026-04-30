Chris Kreider News: Steps up on birthday

Kreider scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Kreider celebrated his 35th birthday with a three-point effort, which helped the Ducks earn their spot in the second round of the playoffs. The 35-year-old had five points, six shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-4 rating over six outings against the Oilers. He's played in a variety of roles already this postseason, though he seemed to click Thursday with a return to a line alongside Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry.