Kreider scored a goal and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Flyers.

Kreider has three goals and an assist over his last nine contests. That's a decent stretch for him, though it's far from high-end production. The 33-year-old has been limited to 21 goals, five assists, 148 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-9 rating across 64 outings this season.