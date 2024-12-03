Fantasy Hockey
Chris Kreider headshot

Chris Kreider News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Kreider scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Kreider scored in his second game back from an upper-body injury. The winger has returned to a top-six role and power-play time, but the Rangers' recent struggles on offense persist, which could limit his upside. He's at 10 goals with no assists through 21 outings this season, and he's added 59 shots on net, 26 hits and 14 PIM.

Chris Kreider
New York Rangers
