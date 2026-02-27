Chris Kreider headshot

Chris Kreider News: Wins game in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Kreider scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

Kreider tallied at 4:47 of the extra session on a pass from Beckett Sennecke. With five goals and three assists over his last eight contests, Kreider's offense is rolling. He has 20 tallies, 33 points, 100 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-2 rating across 52 appearances this season, playing primarily in a top-six role.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Kreider
