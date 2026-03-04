Chris Tanev headshot

Chris Tanev Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Tanev underwent core muscle surgery Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Tanev is projected to be ready for training camp in September. He's signed to a six-year, $27 million contract that runs through 2029-30 and comes with a no-movement clause, so it's fair to believe he'll still be a member of the Leafs for the 2026-27 season. The 36-year-old defenseman will complete 2025-26 with two assists, eight shots, two hits and 15 blocks in 11 appearances.

Chris Tanev
Toronto Maple Leafs
