Chris Tanev News: Earns another assist

Tanev notched an assist, two shots on goal and five blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Tanev has three helpers, a plus-3 rating and 14 blocked shots over his last four outings. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to 13 points through 40 contests, and he's earned seven of those points across the last 15 games. He's added a league-high 116 blocks and a plus-16 rating while seeing steady time on the second pairing.