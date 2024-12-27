Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Tanev headshot

Chris Tanev News: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Tanev (lower body) is projected to play versus the Red Wings on Friday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Tanev took like rushes on the second pairing, while Conor Timmins was not involved during that portion of warmups. It looks like Tanev's absence will be limited to just one game. The 35-year-old defensive specialist has 10 points and 99 blocked shots over 34 appearances this season.

Chris Tanev
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now