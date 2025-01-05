Chris Tanev News: Plucks apple in win

Tanev registered an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Bruins.

Tanev has two helpers over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old defenseman has chipped in a little offense in addition to his shutdown defensive work over the last month-plus. Overall, he has a goal, 11 assists, 17 shots on net, 111 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 39 appearances.