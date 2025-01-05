Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Tanev headshot

Chris Tanev News: Plucks apple in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Tanev registered an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Bruins.

Tanev has two helpers over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old defenseman has chipped in a little offense in addition to his shutdown defensive work over the last month-plus. Overall, he has a goal, 11 assists, 17 shots on net, 111 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 39 appearances.

Chris Tanev
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now