Chris Tanev News: Puts up helper in overtime win

Tanev logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Tanev snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 35-year-old defenseman has four assists over his last nine outings, a rare run of decent offense. He remains in a top-four role with 14 points, 23 shots on net, 123 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 45 appearances. He has a chance to top the 20-point mark for the first time since 2021-22.