Chris Tanev headshot

Chris Tanev News: Registers assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Tanev produced an assist, three blocked shots and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Tanev ended a three-game slump when he set up Steven Lorentz's empty-net goal. The helper was Tanev's third point through 14 contests this season as he continues to hold down a defense-first role in the Maple Leafs' top four. He's added 48 blocked shots, six shots on net, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating.

Chris Tanev
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
