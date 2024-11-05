Chris Wagner News: Opens scoring in win

Wagner scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Wagner picked up his first point of the season when he scored just 2:28 into the game. The 33-year-old forward has added 11 shots on net, 20 hits, seven PIM and a minus-4 rating over eight appearances. He continues to play as the Avalanche wait for injured forwards to recover, but it's unclear where he'll fit in once the team is healthier. Wagner is unlikely to see anything more than fourth-line usage.