Chris Wagner News: Placed on waivers
The Avalanche placed Wagner on waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Avalanche are expected to activate Valeri Nichushkin from suspension, ahead of Friday's game versus Washington. A move was needed to free up a roster spot and Wagner was the odd-man out. Wagner had a goal in 12 games with the Avs this season and will likely be sent to AHL Colorado, should he pass through waivers.
