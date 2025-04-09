Chris Wagner News: Sent down Wednesday

Wagner was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Wagner was returned to the minors right after Tuesday's matchup with the Golden Knights in which he generated four hits and five PIM while logging 7:25 of ice time. At the NHL level, the veteran forward is mired in a 17-game pointless streak. The move to the minors could be a temporary demotion, especially after Ross Colton (upper body) picked up an injury Tuesday.