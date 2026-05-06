Christian Dvorak Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Dvorak is day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, and his availability is consequently in question for Game 3 against Carolina on Thursday, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.
Dvorak has three assists, 15 shots and 16 hits in eight playoff outings this year. He also had 18 goals and 51 points in 80 regular-season outings in 2025-26. Noah Cates (lower body) is done for the remainder of the second round, which will likely push Garnet Hathaway back into the lineup. If Philadelphia is also without Dvorak on Thursday, then Garrett Wilson might play as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Dvorak See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 297 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2214 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet21 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week26 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 5029 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Dvorak See More