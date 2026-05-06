Christian Dvorak Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Dvorak is day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, and his availability is consequently in question for Game 3 against Carolina on Thursday, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Dvorak has three assists, 15 shots and 16 hits in eight playoff outings this year. He also had 18 goals and 51 points in 80 regular-season outings in 2025-26. Noah Cates (lower body) is done for the remainder of the second round, which will likely push Garnet Hathaway back into the lineup. If Philadelphia is also without Dvorak on Thursday, then Garrett Wilson might play as well.