Christian Dvorak Injury: Game-time call

Dvorak (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Columbus on Saturday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Dvorak has missed only one game this season, tallying 13 goals and 25 assists over 64 games in 2025-26. Should Dvorak sit out, look for Garrett Wilson, who was recalled earlier in the day, to play for the first time since the 2018-19 NHL season.