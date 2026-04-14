Christian Dvorak Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Dvorak (undisclosed) is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Canadiens, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.
Dvorak was not announced as out when the Flyers provided their lineup update earlier in the day, so the decision may have been made later. It is likely he is resting, but it's possible he is managing a minor injury. He has 12 points over his last 13 games and should be considered probably for Game 1 of the playoffs.
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