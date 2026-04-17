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Christian Dvorak News: Back at practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Dvorak (undisclosed) returned to practice Friday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dvorak sat out the final game of the regular season Tuesday. The 30-year-old had his best season in his 10-year NHL career, picking up 51 points in 80 contests in 2025-26. He is slated to center the second line, between Travis Konecny and Porter Martone when the Flyers take on the Penguins in Game 1 on Saturday.

Christian Dvorak
Philadelphia Flyers
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