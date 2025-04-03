Fantasy Hockey
Christian Dvorak headshot

Christian Dvorak News: Breaks open scoring in middle frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Dvorak scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Dvorak's strong run of play continued with the opening goal 40 seconds into the second period of this contest. Since March 15, he has five goals and five assists over 10 games. The 29-year-old is up to the 30-point mark for the sixth time in his career and the first since 2021-22. He's got 11 goals, 19 assists, 99 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-6 rating over 75 appearances.

