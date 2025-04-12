Christian Dvorak News: Buries goal Friday

Dvorak scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Dvorak has stepped up during the Canadiens' pursuit of a playoff spot, producing six goals and seven assists over his last 14 contests. The 29-year-old is playing top-six minutes in that span, though his value is highest as a defensive center. He's at 12 goals, 33 points, 103 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 79 appearances.